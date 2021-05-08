UrduPoint.com
White House Says No Predetermined Component To Biden-Putin Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:33 AM

White House Says No Predetermined Component to Biden-Putin Meeting

There is no predetermined component to a potential Biden-Putin summit this summer and not all bilateral issues need to be resolved in advance of the meeting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) There is no predetermined component to a potential Biden-Putin summit this summer and not all bilateral issues need to be resolved in advance of the meeting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Their invitation to have a discussion, to have a meeting was not offered with the prerequisite that every issue was resolved in advance, we expect we will continue to have disagreements," Psaki said during a press briefing. "That wouldn't be a predetermined component of it but certainly we will continue to voice concern and we will put in place consequences as actions warrant."

Bilateral issues include matters concerning human rights, freedom of speech, freedom of expression, Psaki said.

