White House Says 'No Regrets' for Actions Taken Against Protesters in Washington Last Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Trump administration has no regrets with regard to actions that law enforcement took against peaceful protesters in Washington last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Monday.

"No, there are no regrets on the part of this White House," McEnany stated. "Many of those decisions were not made here within the White House. It was Attorney General Barr who made the decision to move the perimeter.

Monday night park police also had made that decision independently when they saw all the violence in Lafayette Square."

Last Monday, law enforcement agents used tear gas, rubber bullets, low-flying helicopters and other heavy-handed tactics to clear peaceful demonstrators away from the White House before President Donald Trump visited a nearby church. The protesters had gathered to rally against the killing George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody in Minneapolis.