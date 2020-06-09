White House Says 'No Regrets' for Actions Taken to Clear Washington Protesters Last Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Trump administration has no regrets regarding actions that law enforcement took against protesters in Washington last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Monday.

"No, there are no regrets on the part of this White House," McEnany said. "Many of those decisions were not made here within the White House. It was Attorney General Barr who made the decision to move the perimeter. Monday night park police also had made that decision independently when they saw all the violence in Lafayette Square."

Last Monday, law enforcement cleared demonstrators away from the White House before President Donald Trump visited the nearby St. John's church, which was set on fire by rioters the previous night. The protesters had gathered to rally against the killing of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Media outlets, including Sputnik, reported that tear gas and rubber bullets were used on demonstrators near the White House to clear the protesters.

However, McEnany and Barr have denied the accusations as has the US Park Police.

McEnany underlined that before the protesters were moved by park police - and they issued that tactical order - there were three loud warnings.

"Some of those protesters moved back and adhered to the warning, but others of those protesters started hurling objects, and that was unacceptable," McEnany said. "Park police acted as they felt they needed to at that time in response and we stand by those actions."

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by police swhile covering George Floyd protests despite repeatedly identifying that she was a press staffer. As Roussell filmed protesters "being sprayed with mace in their eyes," she was shot at with a rubber bullet on her calf.