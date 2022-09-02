UrduPoint.com

White House Says No Role For US In Creating Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The United States does not have a role to play in creating a demilitarized zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The president's been clear we're not going to have US troops involved in the war in Ukraine, so I see no role for the United States in creating a demilitarized zone around that (Zaporizhzhia) power plant," Kirby told Bloomberg tv in an interview. "We do want there to be such a demilitarized zone around that plant."

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are currently in Ukraine to inspect ZNPP for damage and working conditions after the Pentagon said Ukrainian forces likely fired artillery shells around the plant in attempted counterstrikes on Russian positions.

Both the US and Russia support the IAEA mission to the plant.

