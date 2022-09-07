White House Says No Update Yet on Who Will Replace Sullivan as US Ambassador to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Biden administration does not have any announcement to make regarding who will replace outgoing US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan but it will work on the matter in an appropriate amount of time, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I don't have any any personnel moves or announcements to speak to with respect to Ambassador Sullivan," Kirby said during a conference call. "When there is a nominee to talk about, clearly we will announce and make that clear. We know it's a key diplomatic post and I'm sure that we'll work through this in an appropriate amount of time."