White House Says Nonproliferation Standard Of 'No Enrichment' For Iran Must Be Restored

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The United States insists that nonproliferation standard of "no enrichment for Iran" must be restored, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Monday.

"We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran," Sanders said.

Earlier on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed that Iran had exceeded the limit of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds) for enriched uranium.

