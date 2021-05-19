White House Says Nord Stream 2 'Bad Deal' When Asked to Confirm Sanctions Waiver

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The United States considers Nord Stream 2 as a "bad deal," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday, when asked to confirm sanctions waiver.

"The administration has been clear that Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a bad deal.

It is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security, Ukraine and Eastern flank NATO allies and partners," Jean-Pierre said.

US President Joe Biden has reportedly decided to waive sanctions on the German company Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig overseeing the construction of the natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, in what the Axios news website called a show of compromise. Sanctions on Russian ships laying the pipes will likely remain.