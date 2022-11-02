White House Says North Korea Supplying Russia With Significant Number of Artillery Shells

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 07:51 PM

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that North Korea is providing Russia with a significant number of artillery shells for use in the Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that North Korea is providing Russia with a significant number of artillery shells for use in the Ukraine conflict.

"Our information indicates that the DPRK is covertly supplying Russia's war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells," Kirby said.

In September, the United States said that it sees indications that Russia approached North Korea in order to purchase ammunition. US media also reported, citing Biden administration officials, that Moscow is looking to buy missiles and artillery shells from Pyongyang.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has since denied the claims.

