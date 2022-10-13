White House Says Not Close to Reimplementing JCPOA With Iran Anytime Soon

The Biden administration is far from reaching an agreement with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Biden administration is far from reaching an agreement with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We are not close to securing a reimplementation of the JCPOA at this time," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It's not that we don't want to see the JCPOA reimplemented, we of course do. We're just not in a position where that's a likely outcome anytime in the near future."