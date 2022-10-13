UrduPoint.com

White House Says Not Close To Reimplementing JCPOA With Iran Anytime Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 10:00 PM

White House Says Not Close to Reimplementing JCPOA With Iran Anytime Soon

The Biden administration is far from reaching an agreement with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Biden administration is far from reaching an agreement with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We are not close to securing a reimplementation of the JCPOA at this time," Kirby said during a press briefing. "It's not that we don't want to see the JCPOA reimplemented, we of course do. We're just not in a position where that's a likely outcome anytime in the near future."

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear White House 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

CM Sindh approves Rs.7 bn for providing seeds to s ..

CM Sindh approves Rs.7 bn for providing seeds to support in wheat cultivation

1 minute ago
 NATO Nuclear Exercise in Fall Not Linked to Russia ..

NATO Nuclear Exercise in Fall Not Linked to Russia or Real-Word Events - White H ..

1 minute ago
 NATO to Deliver Anti-Drone Equipment to Ukraine So ..

NATO to Deliver Anti-Drone Equipment to Ukraine Soon - Secretary General

13 minutes ago
 Von der Leyen Condemns 'Abhorrent Murders' of 2 Ga ..

Von der Leyen Condemns 'Abhorrent Murders' of 2 Gay Men in Slovakia

13 minutes ago
 First Rocket Launch by UK Space Company Skyrora Fa ..

First Rocket Launch by UK Space Company Skyrora Fails - Company

13 minutes ago
 US Disagrees With Saudis on Necessity of OPEC+ Mov ..

US Disagrees With Saudis on Necessity of OPEC+ Move, Showed Alternative Analysis ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.