White House Says Not Discussing Evacuation of American Citizens From Niger Amid Mutiny

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is currently not discussing evacuation of American citizens from Niger amid a mutiny there but closely monitors the situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is currently not discussing evacuation of American citizens from Niger amid a mutiny there but closely monitors the situation.

"Nothing like that right now. It's all just unfolding," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether the administration is planning an evacuation from Niger.