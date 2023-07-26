Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

White House Says Not Discussing Evacuation of American Citizens From Niger Amid Mutiny

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is currently not discussing evacuation of American citizens from Niger amid a mutiny there but closely monitors the situation.

"Nothing like that right now. It's all just unfolding," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked whether the administration is planning an evacuation from Niger.

