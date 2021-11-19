UrduPoint.com

White House Says Nothing To Preview On New Biden-Putin Call After High-Level Security Talk

White House Says Nothing to Preview on New Biden-Putin Call After High-Level Security Talk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) There is nothing to preview at the moment about a future call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin following recent high-level talks between top Russian and American security officials, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"As you noted, we have held discussions with Russian officials about Ukraine and US-Russia relations recently, and as we announced yesterday, the National Security Advisor spoke with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council about regional and global matters of concern.

I don't have anything to preview for you in terms of an additional contact or call or anything like that with President Putin, but certainly after their summit earlier this summer, we agreed there would be continued levels of contact and engagement at a high level, and that has proceeded since that point in time," Psaki told a press briefing.

Psaki added that she is not ruling out the possibility of the two presidents meeting at some point in the future.

