White House Says Nothing to Preview on US-Russia-Ukraine Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Biden administration has nothing to preview regarding Ukraine's idea of a trilateral summit with the United States and Russia, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"I have nothing to preview in terms of the next steps on negotiations or talks," Psaki told reporters, when asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to hold the trilateral summit.

Members of delegations returned to their capitals from security talks in Europe and are now discussing future efforts, she added.

Psaki repeated Washington's position that Moscow has to choose a way forward.

"We are ready regardless of what they decide. If they decide they are going to invade Ukraine, there are going to be economic consequences that go far beyond 2014," she said. "If they decide they want to engage in diplomatic conversation and talks, we are very open to that, and are hoping they will do that."