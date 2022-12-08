UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'Nothing To Preview' On Whether Biden Will Send Patriot System To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that she has nothing to preview when asked during a press conference whether President Joe Biden is considering transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

"We're in close contact with Ukrainians about their security assistance needs... and have been working to provide Ukraine with air defense systems to help them protect their country, but, again, I don't have anything to preview for you today on this particular issue," Jean-Pierre said.

