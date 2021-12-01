White House Says Nothing to Preview Regarding Biden-Putin Phone Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The White House has nothing to preview regarding a phone call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, which is expected to take place in December, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I don't have anything to predict or preview at this point in time. Obviously, we remain in touch as a follow up to the summit this summer at a high level with Russian counterparts," Psaki told a press briefing.