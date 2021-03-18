UrduPoint.com
White House Says 'Nothing To Report' On Putin's Offer To Talk To Biden

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

White House Says 'Nothing to Report' on Putin's Offer to Talk to Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Thursday said there is nothing to report on a possible conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden.

The Russian leader invited Biden to talk live on Friday or Monday.

"I'll have to get back to you if that is something we are entertaining...

I don't have anything to report to you. And in terms of a future meeting, the president will of course be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy," Psaki said when asked about Putin's offer. "The President already had a conversation with President Putin even as there are more world leaders that he has not yet engaged with, and we engaged with Russian leaders, members of the government at all levels."

