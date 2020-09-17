White House Says One Staffer Contracted COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) One staff member at the White House has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), administration spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said at a press briefing.

"Yes, we're not going to confirm the identities," McEnany said on Wednesday when asked about reports of infections among White House staffers.

Trump said the staff member in question did not come into contact with him.