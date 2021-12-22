- Home
- White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing With Russia, Hopes This Will Continue
Wed 22nd December 2021
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that an open line of engagements is ongoing with Russia, and Washington is hopeful that the diplomatic discussion will continue.
"The good sign is that there's an open line of diplomatic discussion and engagement that is happening and we expect to continue, we hope to continue," Psaki said in a press briefing.