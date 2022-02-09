White House Says Opposes Immediate Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Biden administration opposes immediate sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, White House spokesperson Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I would say there is a disagreement... between us and some in Congress, who suggest that sanctioning Nord Stream 2 now would be effective.

We don't agree," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We believe that it is a point of leverage and that making clear it will not proceed if Russia invades is a point of leverage. And that's why we are proceeding in a path we are. We don't think that approach would work."