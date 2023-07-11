Open Menu

White House Says Opposes New START Notification Restrictions In 2024 NDAA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The administration of President Joe Biden opposes a provision in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would restrict funds from being used to notify Russia pursuant to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

"The administration strongly opposes section 1234, which would prohibit the use of certain (Defense) Department funds from being used to provide the Russian Federation with 'notifications as required by the New START Treaty," OMB said in a statement.

Although the United States ceased notifications under the New START in June, the NDAA measure would unduly constrain the ability of the United States to reverse the action, the statement said.

The United States continues to send ballistic missile launch and major strategic exercise notifications, pursuant to older agreements that remain in force, the statement said.

The Biden administration broadly supports passage of the NDAA by Congress, the statement added.

The US House of Representatives may begin consideration of the $886 billion bill later this week, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

