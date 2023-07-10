Open Menu

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 11:51 PM

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

The administration of US President Joe Biden opposes provisions included in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would create a new inspector general to oversee aid to Ukraine and bolster authorities of the inspector general for Afghan reconstruction, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The administration of US President Joe Biden opposes provisions included in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would create a new inspector general to oversee aid to Ukraine and bolster authorities of the inspector general for Afghan reconstruction, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

"The Administration opposes section 1222, which would establish another inspector general to oversee Ukraine assistance," OMB said in a statement. "Similarly, the Administration opposes section 1220, which would significantly expand the authority of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction to conduct oversight of amounts appropriated or otherwise made available for 'assistance for the benefit of the Afghan people.

'"

OMB pointed to existing oversight structures within the US Defense Department and Government Accountability Office that monitor the United States' aid to Ukraine.

The expansion of oversight authorities for the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is "unnecessary and unprecedented," the statement said, again pointing to existing oversight structures.

However, the administration broadly supports the FY24 NDAA's passage by Congress, the statement said. The House of Representatives may begin consideration of the $886 billion bill later this week, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Budget White House United States May Congress Government Billion

Recent Stories

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

1 minute ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

1 minute ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

9 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

9 minutes ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

2 minutes ago
Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

2 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

2 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

2 minutes ago
 Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Budd ..

Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist heritage in Pakistan to c ..

2 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman condemns PTI chief's self-serving ca ..

Sherry Rehman condemns PTI chief's self-serving campaign as 'a bonfire of vaniti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World