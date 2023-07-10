White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

The administration of US President Joe Biden opposes provisions included in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would create a new inspector general to oversee aid to Ukraine and bolster authorities of the inspector general for Afghan reconstruction, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The administration of US President Joe Biden opposes provisions included in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would create a new inspector general to oversee aid to Ukraine and bolster authorities of the inspector general for Afghan reconstruction, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

"The Administration opposes section 1222, which would establish another inspector general to oversee Ukraine assistance," OMB said in a statement. "Similarly, the Administration opposes section 1220, which would significantly expand the authority of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction to conduct oversight of amounts appropriated or otherwise made available for 'assistance for the benefit of the Afghan people.

'"

OMB pointed to existing oversight structures within the US Defense Department and Government Accountability Office that monitor the United States' aid to Ukraine.

The expansion of oversight authorities for the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction is "unnecessary and unprecedented," the statement said, again pointing to existing oversight structures.

However, the administration broadly supports the FY24 NDAA's passage by Congress, the statement said. The House of Representatives may begin consideration of the $886 billion bill later this week, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.