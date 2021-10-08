White House Says Option to Mandate Vaccinations for Commercial Flights 'Not Off Table'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) An option to require vaccinations on commercial flights is not off the table of the Biden administration as it remains focused on the aggressive action to fight the ongoing pandemic, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday during a press briefing.

"I would say, no options are off the table. We are focused on the aggressive and urgent action (to fight the coronavirus pandemic)," Jean-Pierre said when asked whether the administration is planning to require vaccinations on commercial flights.

As of today, unlike international travelers, domestic flyers are not required to get tested for COVID-19 though there are some restrictions when traveling to the states of Hawaii and Kansas.

At the same time, this situation can soon change if a bill introduced by a senator from California Dianne Feinstein becomes law. The US Air travel Public Safety Act would require all travelers to be fully vaccinated, fully recovered or test negative ahead of their domestic flight.