White House Says 'Our Understanding' Iran Will Be Present at JCPOA Talks in Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said Iran is expected to attend this week's meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna.

"Our understanding is they plan to attend tomorrow," Psaki said in a press briefing, confirming that the meeting will take place on Thursday.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Thursday's agenda will include Tehran's decision to bring uranium enrichment to 60 percent.

On Tuesday, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said preparations for uranium enrichment to 60 percent would begin on April 13 at the nuclear facility in Natanz, where IR-1 centrifuges would be replaced with more powerful ones of the same type after the recent sabotage incident.

Last week, the joint commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna. Following the first meeting, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with nuclear-related issues and lifting of US sanctions against Iran.

The second meeting was initially planned for Wednesday, but was postponed for one day. The parties will continue to discuss the issue of sanctions and ways to revive JCPOA, which was abandoned by the United States in 2018, a move that forced Iran to discontinue its nuclear commitments.