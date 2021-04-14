UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says 'Our Understanding' Iran Will Be Present At JCPOA Talks In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

White House Says 'Our Understanding' Iran Will Be Present at JCPOA Talks in Vienna

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said Iran is expected to attend this week's meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna.

"Our understanding is they plan to attend tomorrow," Psaki said in a press briefing, confirming that the meeting will take place on Thursday.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Thursday's agenda will include Tehran's decision to bring uranium enrichment to 60 percent.

On Tuesday, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said preparations for uranium enrichment to 60 percent would begin on April 13 at the nuclear facility in Natanz, where IR-1 centrifuges would be replaced with more powerful ones of the same type after the recent sabotage incident.

Last week, the joint commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna. Following the first meeting, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with nuclear-related issues and lifting of US sanctions against Iran.

The second meeting was initially planned for Wednesday, but was postponed for one day. The parties will continue to discuss the issue of sanctions and ways to revive JCPOA, which was abandoned by the United States in 2018, a move that forced Iran to discontinue its nuclear commitments.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear White House Vienna Tehran Same United States April 2018

Recent Stories

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Po ..

41 minutes ago

Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright ..

41 minutes ago

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

1 hour ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

1 hour ago

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - ..

1 hour ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.