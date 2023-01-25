UrduPoint.com

White House Says Pentagon Never Took Abrams Tanks For Kiev Off Table, Nothing To Preview

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

White House Says Pentagon Never Took Abrams Tanks for Kiev Off Table, Nothing to Preview

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Pentagon never took sending Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine off the table, but at present there is nothing to preview on this matter, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"Nothing to preview from here, certainly I don't have anything to share, but they (Pentagon) never ruled out tanks, just want to make that very clear," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "I think what my colleagues at the DoD (Defense Department) have said in the past, well very recently, is that there were always challenges with tanks, but not going to preview anything.

I think I would refer you to the DoD comments on this. Again, there have always been challenges. It's never been taken off the table. But as I just mentioned, I don't have anything to preview."

Media reported earlier in the day that the United States may send up to 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine after allies reportedly decided to provide Kiev with German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

