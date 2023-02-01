UrduPoint.com

White House Says Peskov's Comments Show New START Seen As Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 10:01 PM

White House Says Peskov's Comments Show New START Seen as Mutual Interest

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments show that both Russia and the United States believe the New START Treaty is in their mutual interest, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for defense policy and arms control for the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments show that both Russia and the United States believe the New START Treaty is in their mutual interest, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for defense policy and arms control for the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Peskov said that Russia considers the New START treaty "very important," but sees "few hints" that the dialogue on the future of the last remaining arms control treaty will continue. He also accused the United States of destroying the legal framework on arms control and security.

"Going to Mr. Peakov's comments this morning, I think that just underscores once again that both countries continue to see arms control and the New START Treaty to be in our mutual interest," Cara Abercrombie said. "And that is a good thing."

Related Topics

Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

White House Says Russia Faces No Obstacles on Nucl ..

White House Says Russia Faces No Obstacles on Nuclear Inspections Under New STAR ..

4 minutes ago
 NFL superstar Brady announces 'retiring for good'

NFL superstar Brady announces 'retiring for good'

1 minute ago
 Russia unveils Stalin bust ahead of WWII commemora ..

Russia unveils Stalin bust ahead of WWII commemorations

1 minute ago
 Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision

3 minutes ago
 Workshop on "Impact-based Forecasting held

Workshop on "Impact-based Forecasting held

1 minute ago
 After tanks, Ukraine allies under pressure to send ..

After tanks, Ukraine allies under pressure to send warplanes

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.