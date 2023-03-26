UrduPoint.com

White House Says Phone Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Scheduled Yet

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) A telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has not been scheduled yet, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday, stressing, however, the need to maintain channels of communication between the two countries.

"No date for that call," Kirby told the CBS news broadcaster, when asked the relevant question.

At the same time, he noted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with Beijing and assured that Biden wanted to have a conversation with Xi.

Earlier in March, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden could hold a telephone conversation with Xi in the near future. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, in turn, said Washington should take necessary measures to put China-US relations back on the right track.

