White House Says Possible Reversal Of Trump Twitter Ban Private Decision For Musk To Make

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 01:00 AM

White House Says Possible Reversal of Trump Twitter Ban Private Decision for Musk to Make

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) A possible decision by Elon Musk to reverse the ban placed on former US President Donald Trump on the social media platform Twitter is a private decision that does not change the Biden administration's goals to protect free speech and combat disinformation, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"It's the decision by a private sector company to make on who will or will not be allowed on their platforms. What I will say, broadly speaking, is that our effort is to, of course, make sure that freedom of speech is protected across the country, but that also these platforms are not used for forums for disinformation," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked for a reaction to Musk's statement to un-ban Trump from Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk said Twitter's decision to ban Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it his acquisition of the company is successful.

Twitter recently agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.

