White House Says Preparing For Potential Violent Unrest in Memphis Over Nichols' Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The White House is coordinating with various Federal agencies to prepare for potential violent protests following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols allegedly due to police brutality, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"The White House has been in coordination with the relevant agencies to ensure they prepare if protests become violent," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "This coordination is standard practice and in keeping with what the administration has done in other instances.

"

On January 7, Nichols had two separate altercations with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, leading to Nichols being taken to a Memphis hospital where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

All five former Memphis police officers indicted following the Nichols' death were released on bond late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to Shelby County Jail records.

The body cam footage of the incidents is expected to be released to the public sometime after 6 pm Central Time Zone on Friday.