White House Says Prigozhin Helped 'Engineer' Exit of UN Peacekeeping Mission From Mali

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of private military company Wagner Group, was behind Mali's decision to end the UN peacekeeping mission's presence in the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Earlier this month, the Malian transition government revoked its consent for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission ... and demanded that the decade-long peacekeeping mission should immediately depart," Kirby told a briefing. "What isn't as widely known is that Prigozhin helped engineer that departure to further Wagner's interests. We know that senior Malian officials worked directly with Prigozhin employees to inform the UN Secretary General that Mali had revoked consent for the MINUSMA mission."

Kirby added that the UN mission is dedicated to protecting civilians, facilitating economic development, and advancing Mali's transition to democracy.

"The UN mission's sudden departure will only make worse economic hardship in the country and contribute to broader internal and regional instability while moving it only further away from the goal of the successful democratic transition," he said.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to end the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. MINUSMA is required to complete the transfer of its tasks and withdraw by the end of the year, according to a UN Security Council resolution.

The decision came after the Malian government asked the United Nations to urgently withdraw its mission. The government said that MINUSMA's 10-year presence in the country has failed to adequately respond to the security situation but rather is contributing to the escalating tensions.