White House Says Probe of New York Governor Misconduct Allegations Must Be Quick, Thorough

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Biden administration supports a quick and thorough probe of misconduct allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

On Friday, Cuomo vowed he would not resign over the sexual misconduct allegations after the state legislature authorized an impeachment investigation.

"The investigation needs to be both quick and thorough [and] consistent with how serious these allegations are," Psaki said.

She said the White House finds the developments troubling and sees the independent investigation by the state attorney general as "appropriate.

"

Five women have accused the 63-year-old Cuomo of harassment, with one claiming that he forcibly tried to kiss her, and another saying that he effectively propositioned another for sex. The most explosive allegation is that he put his hand uninvitingly under the shirt of a female colleague and groped.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an independent investigation into the allegations.