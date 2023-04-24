White House Says Protracted Conflict, Ceasefire Both Potential Outcomes in Sudan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Biden administration sees the possibility of a protracted conflict or a durable ceasefire to emerge as a result of the escalation of tensions in Sudan, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We have not given up on the notion that there could be a ceasefire that comes into effect and is durable," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

"We see the risk of protracted conflict here, but we also see a possibility... that we could get to a ceasefire, and we want to drive to that if at all possible."

There are ongoing efforts to reduce violence in the conflict in Sudan, which has killed approximately 600 people so far, Sullivan said, adding that the United States will push the sides to the conflict to continue efforts to diminish violence and implement a ceasefire.