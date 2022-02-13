White House Says Putin-Biden Call 'Professional'

The one-hour phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was professional and substantive, the White House said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The one-hour phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was professional and substantive, the White House said on Saturday.

"So, the call between the two presidents was professional and substantive.

It lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks. But we believe that we have put ideas on the table," a senior administration official said.