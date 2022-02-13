UrduPoint.com

White House Says Putin-Biden Call 'Professional'

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 12:05 AM

White House Says Putin-Biden Call 'Professional'

The one-hour phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was professional and substantive, the White House said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The one-hour phone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was professional and substantive, the White House said on Saturday.

"So, the call between the two presidents was professional and substantive.

It lasted a bit over an hour. There was no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks. But we believe that we have put ideas on the table," a senior administration official said.

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden ..

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden-Putin call: US official

1 minute ago
 India moving towards genocide of Muslims: Presiden ..

India moving towards genocide of Muslims: President

1 minute ago
 Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo ..

Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo on track for gold

1 minute ago
 Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engag ..

Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engaged - Senior Administration Off ..

1 minute ago
 Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets Shujaat, Parvez

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets Shujaat, Parvez

1 minute ago
 US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Furth ..

US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Further Escalation of Tensions - Of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>