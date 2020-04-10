UrduPoint.com
White House Says Putin, Trump Discuss COVID-19, Energy Markets - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and stabilize energy markets during a phone call that also touched on other crucial issues, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a readout on Friday after a phone call between the two leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and stabilize energy markets during a phone call that also touched on other crucial issues, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a readout on Friday after a phone call between the two leaders.

"President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to combat the #COVID19 pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets," Deere said on his Twitter account. "The two leaders also covered critical bilateral and global issues."

