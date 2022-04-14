WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin have turned Russia into a country that should not participate in international forums such as the Group of 20 meetings.

"Russia's actions and President (Vladimir) Putin's actions make them a country and a leader that the President (Joe Biden) does not feel should participate in international forums," Psaki said during a press briefing.