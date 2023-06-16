UrduPoint.com

White House Says Putin's Comments On Nuke Deployment To Belarus 'Highly Irresponsible'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 11:09 PM

White House Says Putin's Comments on Nuke Deployment to Belarus 'Highly Irresponsible'

Washington considers Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on delivered nuclear weapons to Belarus irresponsible, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Washington considers Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on delivered nuclear weapons to Belarus irresponsible, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday.

Putin said earlier on Friday that Russia transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and will complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons completely by the end of the year.

Putin said the deployment is an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

According to a White House pool report, Dalton said the Biden administration is aware of Putin's comments and finds such nuclear rhetoric "highly irresponsible."

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear White House Vladimir Putin Dalton Belarus

Recent Stories

Taiwan People's Party Surpasses Kuomintang in Popu ..

Taiwan People's Party Surpasses Kuomintang in Popularity for First Time - Report ..

32 seconds ago
 Alleged Russian Cyber Group Attack Exposes Data of ..

Alleged Russian Cyber Group Attack Exposes Data of Millions of Americans - State ..

3 minutes ago
 African Leaders Make Conflict Resolution Proposals ..

African Leaders Make Conflict Resolution Proposals to Ukraine - Source

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return soon: Javed Latif

Nawaz Sharif to return soon: Javed Latif

3 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Se ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Secretary

3 minutes ago
 Canadian Council for Refugees 'Disappointed' by Su ..

Canadian Council for Refugees 'Disappointed' by Supreme Court Ruling on Pact Wit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.