WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Washington considers Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on delivered nuclear weapons to Belarus irresponsible, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday.

Putin said earlier on Friday that Russia transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and will complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons completely by the end of the year.

Putin said the deployment is an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

According to a White House pool report, Dalton said the Biden administration is aware of Putin's comments and finds such nuclear rhetoric "highly irresponsible."