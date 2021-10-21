WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The White House is concerned over the recent hypersonic missile test conducted by China and has already raised the issue with Beijing via diplomatic channels, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"(W)e have made clear our concerns and I think the President's comments were reflective of this about the military capabilities that the PRC (People's Republic of China) continues to pursue. So, that continues to be our point of view, and obviously we raised that through diplomatic channels," Psaki said during a press briefing.