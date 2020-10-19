UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Raises COVID-19 Relief Offer To $1.9 Trillion, Hopes For Deal In 48 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

White House Says Raises COVID-19 Relief Offer to $1.9 Trillion, Hopes for Deal in 48 Hours

The White House has offered up to $1.9 trillion to make an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package with Democrat lawmakers in Congress and is hopeful the deal will be reached in 48 hours, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the White House Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The White House has offered up to $1.9 trillion to make an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package with Democrat lawmakers in Congress and is hopeful the deal will be reached in 48 hours, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the White House Monday.

"The secretary and I have had a number of very fruitful discussions over the last several days that give us a hope that we might be able to reach some kind of agreement in the next 48 hours," Meadows said, referring to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "We've increased our offer up to almost $1.93 trillion and and he's willing to give some additional money in terms of direct payments."

Meadows said the Trump administration is willing to provide additional funds for the paycheck protection program (PPP) to help to restaurants, hotels and small businesses

Congress, led by Pelosi and the Democrats, approved a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) stimulus in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since with Republicans, who control the US Senate, on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid.

Negotiations resumed over the weekend after Pelosi gave the White House a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal or risk forgoing one before the November 3 US election. The House Speaker had also set a $1.8 trillion as starting point for negotiations. US media reported that Pelosi and Mnuchin were scheduled to speak over the telephone at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Related Topics

Election Senate White House Trump Money March November Democrats Congress Media Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Energy Hall at WETEX 2020 &amp; DSS shows global p ..

14 minutes ago

Lithuanian Armed Forces Accuse Belarusian Media of ..

42 seconds ago

LDA's Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) holds ma ..

44 seconds ago

District administration Abbottabad establishes Sas ..

45 seconds ago

NA body discusses various criminal laws

4 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.