White House Says Raises COVID-19 Relief Offer to $1.9 Trillion, Hopes for Deal in 48 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The White House has offered up to $1.9 trillion to make an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package with Democrat lawmakers in Congress and is hopeful the deal will be reached in 48 hours, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters outside the White House Monday.

"The secretary and I have had a number of very fruitful discussions over the last several days that give us a hope that we might be able to reach some kind of agreement in the next 48 hours," Meadows said, referring to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "We've increased our offer up to almost $1.93 trillion and and he's willing to give some additional money in terms of direct payments."

Meadows said the Trump administration is willing to provide additional funds for the paycheck protection program (PPP) to help to restaurants, hotels and small businesses

Congress, led by Pelosi and the Democrats, approved a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) stimulus in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since with Republicans, who control the US Senate, on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid.

Negotiations resumed over the weekend after Pelosi gave the White House a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal or risk forgoing one before the November 3 US election. The House Speaker had also set a $1.8 trillion as starting point for negotiations. US media reported that Pelosi and Mnuchin were scheduled to speak over the telephone at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.