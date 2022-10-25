UrduPoint.com

White House Says Ready To Ask Congress For Additional Funding For Ukraine If Needed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 01:00 AM

White House Says Ready to Ask Congress for Additional Funding for Ukraine if Needed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The White House stands ready to come back to Congress to ask for additional funding for Ukraine if needed in the future amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and if that requires us to come back to Congress to talk about additional funding, we certainly will be willing to do that as we have in the past," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The United States to date has committed more than $18 billion to Ukraine since January 2021, making Washington the biggest donor of military and financial assistance to Kiev amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

NBC reported last week, citing legislators and aides familiar with the effort, that US lawmakers are looking to pass a new $50 billion military aid package for Ukraine before January amid concerns that the upcoming midterm elections in November could usher in a new Congress less willing to prop up Kiev.

