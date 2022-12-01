UrduPoint.com

White House Says Ready To Start Talks With Macron On Bill That Sparked EU Trade Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 02:40 AM

White House Says Ready to Start Talks With Macron on Bill That Sparked EU Trade Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The White House said it is ready to have a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), legislation that threatens to spark a trade dispute with the EU.

Macron, who is visiting the United States for talks with President Joe Biden on Thursday, is expected to try to convince the US leader to soften the law, which some in the EU have argued is "unfriendly" and contrary to WTO rules.

"The President looks forward to to meeting with President Macron. We have heard President Macrons comments. So of course we're ready to have that conversation, but just don't want to get into a potential hypothetical. Maybe it comes up and maybe it doesn't, but the President is very proud of this inflation Reduction Act," White House spokesperson Karine Jeanne-Pierre said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Media has reported that Macron will try to achieve exemptions for a number of sectors of European industry in order to avoid trade wars.

Macron is also expected to discuss economic and energy cooperation with Biden. The talks between the two leaders will also touch upon the price of gas that the US sells to Europe.

Earlier, Macron criticized the United States for double standards in its approach to setting prices for gas, which, the French president said, costs much cheaper on the domestic US market than in Europe.

Macron's visit to the United States will last until December 2.

Related Topics

Europe White House Visit Price United States Turkish Lira December Gas Market Industry

Recent Stories

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

2 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

3 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

3 hours ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.