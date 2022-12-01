White House Says Ready to Start Talks With Macron on Bill That Sparked EU Trade Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The White House said it is ready to have a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), legislation that threatens to spark a trade dispute with the EU.

Macron, who is visiting the United States for talks with President Joe Biden on Thursday, is expected to try to convince the US leader to soften the law, which some in the EU have argued is "unfriendly" and contrary to WTO rules.

"The President looks forward to to meeting with President Macron. We have heard President Macrons comments. So of course we're ready to have that conversation, but just don't want to get into a potential hypothetical. Maybe it comes up and maybe it doesn't, but the President is very proud of this inflation Reduction Act," White House spokesperson Karine Jeanne-Pierre said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Media has reported that Macron will try to achieve exemptions for a number of sectors of European industry in order to avoid trade wars.

Macron is also expected to discuss economic and energy cooperation with Biden. The talks between the two leaders will also touch upon the price of gas that the US sells to Europe.

Earlier, Macron criticized the United States for double standards in its approach to setting prices for gas, which, the French president said, costs much cheaper on the domestic US market than in Europe.

Macron's visit to the United States will last until December 2.