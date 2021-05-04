UrduPoint.com
White House Says Reports About US Prisoner Exchange With Iran 'Not True'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:54 PM

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said reports about the US administration reaching a deal with Iran for a prisoner exchange are not true

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said reports about the US administration reaching a deal with Iran for a prisoner exchange are not true.

"Reports over the weekend that an agreement had been reached to exchange prisoners was not true," Psaki said in a press briefing.

Psaki added that the administration raises the issue with Iran through indirect or direct channels at the highest-level but these negotiations are not part of the ongoing talks in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

