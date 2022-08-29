White House Says Reports of Unrest in Iraq 'Disturbing,' Calls for Peace

The reports of violent confrontations between civilian demonstrators and government security forces in Iraq are "disturbing" and peaceful dialogue is needed to resolve the situation, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The reports of violent confrontations between civilian demonstrators and government security forces in Iraq are "disturbing" and peaceful dialogue is needed to resolve the situation, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"Reports today of unrest throughout Iraq are disturbing as Iraqi institutions are not being allowed to function. This in turn increases the risk of violence," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Now is the time for dialogue, not escalated confrontation."

Earlier on Monday, clashes erupted inside the so-called "Green Zone" in Baghdad between Iraqi government security forces and demonstrators aligned with influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr.

The demonstrations broke out after Sadr announced his retirement from politics.

Two people were killed and 19 others injured during the demonstrations, prompting the Iraqi authorities to impose a nationwide curfew starting on Monday evening and extending until further notice.

Kirby said the US government urges everybody involved to remain calm, abstain from violence and pursue peaceful avenues of redress.

The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental element of democracies but demonstrators must also respect government institutions and property, he added.

Media report claimed that the US Embassy in Baghdad was evacuated amid the protests but the diplomatic mission is a statement to Sputnik denied the reports.