White House Says Reports That US Provided Lists of Evacuees to Taliban 'Misconstrued'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The reports saying that the United States provided the lists of evacuees to the Taliban group (terrorist group, banned in Russia) are mischaracterized, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday at a briefing.

Reports have recently emerged that the US officials gave the Taliban a list of US citizens as well as Afghan allies to grant access to Kabul's airport.

"There have been reports that we provided lists of people who want to leave Afghanistan to the Taliban. That's inaccurate, that's misreported, that's misconstrued," Psaki told reporters.