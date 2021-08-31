UrduPoint.com

White House Says Reports That US Provided Lists Of Evacuees To Taliban 'Misconstrued'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:30 AM

White House Says Reports That US Provided Lists of Evacuees to Taliban 'Misconstrued'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The reports saying that the United States provided the lists of evacuees to the Taliban group (terrorist group, banned in Russia) are mischaracterized, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday at a briefing.

Reports have recently emerged that the US officials gave the Taliban a list of US citizens as well as Afghan allies to grant access to Kabul's airport.

"There have been reports that we provided lists of people who want to leave Afghanistan to the Taliban. That's inaccurate, that's misreported, that's misconstrued," Psaki told reporters.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia White House United States Airport

Recent Stories

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

3 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.