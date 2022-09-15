UrduPoint.com

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migrants As Political Pawns

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Republican governors sending asylum-seeking migrants to cities like the US capital and New York City are using migrants as political pawns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

"Republican governors interfering in that (US immigration) process and using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless, and just plain wrong," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

More than 10,000 undocumented migrants from Texas and Arizona have been transported by bus to cities such as Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago.

On Thursday morning, two buses carrying more than 100 migrants arrived outside of US Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington after being sent there by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the governor's office said in a statement.

