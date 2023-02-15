UrduPoint.com

White House Says Republicans' Agenda In Congress To Increase US Debt By Over $3Trln

February 15, 2023

White House Says Republicans' Agenda in Congress to Increase US Debt by Over $3Trln

The Biden administration accused Republicans in Congress on Wednesday of pursuing an agenda that would increase the US national debt by more than $3 trillion and largely benefit wealthy individuals and corporations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Biden administration accused Republicans in Congress on Wednesday of pursuing an agenda that would increase the US national debt by more than $3 trillion and largely benefit wealthy individuals and corporations.

"Congressional Republican leaders insist that the national debt is among our nation's greatest challenges, and reducing it is among their highest priorities. In fact, they claim that reducing the debt is so urgent it warrants endangering the entire US economy through debt limit brinksmanship. But their legislative agenda to date points in a very different direction with proposals that would increase the debt by over $3 trillion," the White House said in a statement.

The statement comes amid a standoff between the White House and congressional Republicans over the need to raise the country's official debt ceiling by early June. The US could default on its national debt if the two sides do not agree to raise the current limit of almost $31.4 trillion by then.

Republicans say they will not support an increase in the debt ceiling without significant spending cuts, while the Biden administration wants Congress to raise the limit without any conditions and insists the White House will not negotiate on the matter.

In Wednesday's statement, the White House took aim at what it called "Republicans' fiscal hypocrisy," saying their proposals would allow "wealthy people and corporations to continue to cheat on their taxes."

"House Republican leaders have also committed to extend the expiring Trump tax cuts, a $2.7 trillion debt increase that would give the top 0.1% (with incomes over $4 million per year) a $175,000 annual tax cut, over 2.5 times a typical family's annual income," the statement said.

The Treasury Department announced last month that it had already begun taken "extraordinary measures" to avoid a debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed by Federal retirement, disability and health benefit funds and channeling the money instead to other urgent services needed to keep the government running until June at least.

