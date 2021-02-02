UrduPoint.com
White House Says Reviewing Whether Trump Will Have Access To Classified Briefings

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

White House Says Reviewing Whether Trump Will Have Access to Classified Briefings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The White House is reviewing whether former President Donald Trump should have access to the US president's intelligence briefings amid concerns he may misuse it, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"It's something obviously that's under review but there was not a conclusion last I asked them [National Security team] about it," Psaki said when asked whether the White House will continue to extend the privilege of intelligence briefings to Trump amid Democrats' concerns that he may misuse it to enrich himself.

Former US presidents have been granted access to classified intelligence briefings on major policy issues.

Democrats and some former intelligence officials have claimed Trump cannot be trusted with classified information because of his companies' outstanding debt, which reportedly stands at $420 million.

