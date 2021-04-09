UrduPoint.com
White House Says Russia Has More Troops On Ukraine Border Than At Any Time Since 2014

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

White House Says Russia Has More Troops on Ukraine Border Than at Any Time Since 2014

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday that Russia has more forces at the border with Ukraine than it has had there since 2014.

"The United States is increasingly concerned by recent escalation... in eastern Ukraine, including Russian troop movements on Ukraine's border," Psaki said. "Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014."

Earlier, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said Russia is interested in a stable situation on the border and has no intention on infringing on Ukraine's sovereignty.

Psaki continued to say that five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week in fighting in the Donbas region.

"These are all deeply concerning signs," she said.

Psaki noted that the United States is discussing the tensions in the region with its NATO allies.

In addition, Psaki said as a result of the ongoing US review of Russia's actions there will be consequences "seen and unseen."

"We hope to have more on that soon," she said.

Donbas has seen an escalation in the situation over the past weeks. On Wednesday, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said the situation at the contact line was deteriorating.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that joining NATO is the only way for the country to put an end to the conflict. In response, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesman, said that Ukraine's accession to the alliance would only exacerbate the situation.

