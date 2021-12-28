UrduPoint.com

White House Says Russia-NATO Meeting Expected January 12 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) A Russia-NATO meeting is expected on January 12, Reuters reported citing a US National Security Council spokesperson.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he intends to convene a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on January 12. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the meeting will focus on Russian proposals on security guarantees, including non-expansion of the alliance.

