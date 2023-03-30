UrduPoint.com

White House Says Russia Seeking To Send Delegation To DPRK For Arms Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 11:01 PM

White House Says Russia Seeking to Send Delegation to DPRK for Arms Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The White House believes that Russia is seeking to send a government delegation to North Korea to offer Pyongyang food deliveries in exchange for munitions amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation in North Korea, and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that the White House has "taken note" of North Korea's recent statement that Pyongyang will not provide or sell arms to Russia, but will continue to monitor this closely.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev for alleged attempts to facilitate an arms deal between Russia and North Korea in violation of US restrictions.

US authorities accused Mkrtychev of having attempted, directly or indirectly, to import, export, or reexport to, into, or from the DPRK arms or related materiel.

