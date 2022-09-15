White House Says Russia Should Accept US Prisoner Swap Offer 'Today'

The Russian government should immediately accept the Biden administration's offer to exchange imprisoned Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for imprisoned Russians, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Russian government should immediately accept the Biden administration's offer to exchange imprisoned Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for imprisoned Russians, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"While I would love to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and we are bringing their loved ones home, that's not what we're seeing in these negotiations at this time. As we've said, the Russians should accept our offer. They should accept our offer today," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

US President Joe Biden is set to meet tomorrow with the families of Griner, who pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drug charges, and Whelan, who is imprisoned on espionage charges.