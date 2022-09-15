UrduPoint.com

White House Says Russia Should Accept US Prisoner Swap Offer 'Today'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 11:50 PM

White House Says Russia Should Accept US Prisoner Swap Offer 'Today'

The Russian government should immediately accept the Biden administration's offer to exchange imprisoned Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for imprisoned Russians, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Russian government should immediately accept the Biden administration's offer to exchange imprisoned Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for imprisoned Russians, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"While I would love to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and we are bringing their loved ones home, that's not what we're seeing in these negotiations at this time. As we've said, the Russians should accept our offer. They should accept our offer today," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

US President Joe Biden is set to meet tomorrow with the families of Griner, who pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drug charges, and Whelan, who is imprisoned on espionage charges.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia White House Government Court Love

Recent Stories

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migran ..

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migrants as Political Pawns

32 seconds ago
 'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river ..

'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river Ravi', says CEO Imran

33 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks Korean investors to explore vast ..

Ahsan Iqbal asks Korean investors to explore vast investment opportunities in Pa ..

36 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condoles Asad Rauf's death

Chief Minister Punjab condoles Asad Rauf's death

38 seconds ago
 Suave Federer's legacy extends far beyond records, ..

Suave Federer's legacy extends far beyond records, GOAT debate

6 minutes ago
 UN nuclear agency resolution seeks Russian retreat ..

UN nuclear agency resolution seeks Russian retreat from Ukraine atomic plant

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.