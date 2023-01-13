WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that if the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar fall to Russia in the Ukraine crisis, it will not have a strategic impact in the conflict.

"Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians... it's not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the United States has not been able to confirm for itself whether Soledar fell to Russian forces.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian airborne units had blocked the northern and southern parts of Soledar.

Later in the day, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said the city had come under the full control of the Russian forces.

The capture of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of DPR from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.