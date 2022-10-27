UrduPoint.com

White House Says Russia, Ukraine Not Ready For Talks At Present

Published October 27, 2022

White House Says Russia, Ukraine Not Ready for Talks at Present

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States is of the opinion that both, Russia and Ukraine are not ready to begin a negotiations, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

"Neither side is in a position to sit down and negotiate," Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

Kirby also accused Russia of undertaking actions to continue the current conflict in Ukraine.

"President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has said himself that they are focused on their counter offensive operation. They are not in a position when they want to negotiate. Our job is to make sure that we continue to support Ukraine in the field," he said.

Kirby noted that only Zelenskyy can make a decision on whether and when Ukraine can negotiate with Russia.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia began at the end of February after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The last round of negotiations concluded in Istanbul on March 29, but talks then and since have stalled at the urging of the collective West.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open for talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy said that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia. The Kremlin responded that Moscow would wait for a change in the stance of Ukraine's current president or his successor.

